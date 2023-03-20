Oregon, Wisconsin square off in NIT

Wisconsin Badgers (19-14, 9-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (21-14, 12-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-14, 9-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (21-14, 12-8 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks face the Wisconsin Badgers in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Ducks’ record in Pac-12 games is 12-8, and their record is 9-6 in non-conference games. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. N’Faly Dante leads the Ducks with 8.4 boards.

The Badgers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Steven Crowl is shooting 51.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

