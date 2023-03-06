Oral Roberts plays St. Thomas in Summit Tournament

Saint Thomas Tommies (19-13, 9-9 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (28-4, 18-0 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 7…

Saint Thomas Tommies (19-13, 9-9 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (28-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -11; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles square off against the Saint Thomas Tommies in the Summit Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit games is 18-0, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Tommies are 9-9 against Summit teams. St. Thomas is third in the Summit allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

