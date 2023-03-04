Oral Roberts Golden Eagles play in Summit Tournament against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-19, 6-12 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (27-4, 18-0 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-19, 6-12 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (27-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -14.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles square off against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in the Summit Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 18-0 against Summit teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is first in the Summit with 14.7 assists per game led by Max Abmas averaging 3.6.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-12 in Summit play. North Dakota is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Jalun Trent is averaging 6.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tsotne Tsartsidze is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.