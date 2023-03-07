Oklahoma State plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-14, 8-10 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-14, 8-10 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys have gone 8-10 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sooners’ record in Big 12 play is 5-13. Oklahoma is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is shooting 63.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Grant Sherfield is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

