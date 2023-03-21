Oklahoma State, North Texas meet in NIT

North Texas Mean Green (28-7, 16-4 C-USA) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15, 8-10 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (28-7, 16-4 C-USA) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15, 8-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys and North Texas Mean Green play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 8-10 against Big 12 teams, with a 12-5 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Mean Green are 16-4 in C-USA play. North Texas ranks sixth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

