Oklahoma hosts No. 22 TCU following Uzan’s 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Milos Uzan scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 85-69 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sooners have gone 8-7 in home games. Oklahoma averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Horned Frogs are 9-8 in Big 12 play. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 with 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Mike Miles is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

