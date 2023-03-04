Oden and Wyoming host No. 18 San Diego State

Wyoming Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (23-6, 14-3 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (23-6, 14-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -15; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs after Jeremiah Oden scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 80-71 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs have gone 14-1 in home games. San Diego State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 4-13 in conference matchups. Wyoming allows 71.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Mensah is averaging 6.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Cowboys. Oden is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

