Northwestern Wildcats play the Boise State Broncos in first round of NCAA Tournament

Boise State Broncos (24-9, 13-5 MWC) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (24-9, 13-5 MWC) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats and Boise State Broncos meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Northwestern averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Broncos are 13-5 in MWC play. Boise State is third in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Max Rice is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.9 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.