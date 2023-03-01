Northwestern State eases past Incarnate Word 81-64

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jalen Hampton had 20 points in Northwestern State’s 81-64 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jalen Hampton had 20 points in Northwestern State’s 81-64 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Hampton added nine rebounds for the Demons (21-10, 13-5 Southland Conference). Demarcus Sharp scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line. Emareyon McDonald recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

The Cardinals (12-19, 6-12) were led by Jonathan Cisse, who posted 18 points, four assists and three steals. Benjamin Griscti added 12 points and Stephon Payne III totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

