Northern Kentucky plays Oakland in Horizon Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 11-9 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (19-12, 14-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse play in the Horizon Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse’s record in Horizon play is 14-6, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon with 14.0 assists per game led by Xavier Rhodes averaging 3.6.

The Golden Grizzlies are 11-9 against Horizon teams. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 13.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhodes is averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Townsend is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jalen Moore is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

