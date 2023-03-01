Northern Iowa meets Illinois State in MVC Tournament

Illinois State Redbirds (11-20, 6-14 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (13-17, 9-11 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (11-20, 6-14 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (13-17, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers play in the MVC Tournament against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers have gone 9-11 against MVC opponents, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Ege Peksari shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Redbirds are 6-14 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Darius Burford is averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

