Northern Arizona takes on Idaho in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Idaho Vandals meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-13 against Big Sky teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.1.

The Vandals are 4-14 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Xavier Fuller is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Isaac Jones is averaging 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.2 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

