North Texas squares off against Sam Houston in NIT

Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7, 14-4 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (27-7, 16-4 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and the Sam Houston Bearkats meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in C-USA games is 16-4, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference games. North Texas scores 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bearkats’ record in WAC play is 14-4. Sam Houston ranks second in the WAC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Donte Powers is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 11.1 points. Qua Grant is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

