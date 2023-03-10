North Texas Mean Green play in C-USA Tournament against the UAB Blazers

UAB Blazers (24-8, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (26-6, 16-4 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (24-8, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (26-6, 16-4 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -1; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and UAB Blazers play in the C-USA Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in C-USA play is 16-4, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. North Texas ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.7.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA action is 14-6. UAB has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jordan Walker is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 23.3 points and 4.1 assists. KJ Buffen is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

