North Texas earns 65-59 overtime win over Oklahoma St in NIT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 9:56 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored five of his 23 points in overtime and North Texas took down Oklahoma State 65-59 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

Perry also contributed five rebounds for the Mean Green (28-7). Moulaye Sissoko had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kai Huntsberry was 4 of 16 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cowboys (20-15) were led by Caleb Asberry, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Oklahoma State also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Moussa Cisse. In addition, Woody Newton finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

