North Texas and Wisconsin square off in NIT matchup

Wisconsin Badgers (20-14, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. North Texas Mean Green (29-7, 16-4 C-USA)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and the Wisconsin Badgers meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green are 16-4 against C-USA opponents and 13-3 in non-conference play. North Texas scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 9-11. Wisconsin has a 6-6 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

