North Texas and Wisconsin square off in NIT matchup

Wisconsin Badgers (20-14, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. North Texas Mean Green (29-7, 16-4 C-USA)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and the Wisconsin Badgers meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green have gone 16-4 against C-USA teams, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas is fifth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.5.

The Badgers are 9-11 against Big Ten teams. Wisconsin is 6-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Steven Crowl is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

