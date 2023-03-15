North Texas and Alcorn State meet in NIT

Alcorn State Braves (18-13, 15-3 SWAC) at North Texas Mean Green (26-7, 16-4 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Alcorn State Braves (18-13, 15-3 SWAC) at North Texas Mean Green (26-7, 16-4 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green face the Alcorn State Braves in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green have gone 16-4 against C-USA teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas is ninth in C-USA with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Scott averaging 3.7.

The Braves’ record in SWAC games is 15-3. Alcorn State allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 16.8 points. Abou Ousmane is averaging 12.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Dominic Brewton is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

