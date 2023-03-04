North Dakota State plays in Summit Tournament against the South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison play in the Summit Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 11-7 against Summit teams, with a 3-9 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks eighth in the Summit with 11.1 assists per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 2.1.

The Coyotes’ record in Summit games is 7-11. South Dakota is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 17.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 14.2 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

