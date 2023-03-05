North Dakota State meets South Dakota in Summit Tournament

South Dakota Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (14-16, 11-7 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison play in the Summit Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 11-7 against Summit opponents and 3-9 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Grant Nelson leads the Bison with 8.9 boards.

The Coyotes are 7-11 in Summit play. South Dakota has a 7-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.