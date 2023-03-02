North Carolina Central takes on South Carolina State following Wright’s 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 9-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30…

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 9-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Justin Wright scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 76-75 overtime victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 at home. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Davion Everett leads the Bulldogs with 5.6 boards.

The Eagles are 9-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everett is averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Kris Monroe is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Wright is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

