Norfolk State takes on Coppin State in MEAC Tournament

Coppin State Eagles (9-22, 4-10 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans play in the MEAC Tournament against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 9-5 against MEAC opponents, with an 11-5 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-10 against MEAC teams. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Sam Sessoms is averaging 20.7 points, five assists and two steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

