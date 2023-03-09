Norfolk State plays in MEAC Tournament against the Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (9-22, 4-10 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Coppin State Eagles (9-22, 4-10 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans and Coppin State Eagles square off in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC play is 9-5, and their record is 11-5 against non-conference opponents. Norfolk State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-10 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Steers averaging 1.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Kris Bankston is shooting 67.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Sam Sessoms is averaging 20.7 points, five assists and two steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.