No. 6 Marquette plays St. John’s (NY), looks for 25th win of season

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Golden Eagles host the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 15-1 in home games. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 1.9.

The Red Storm are 7-12 in Big East play. St. John’s (NY) averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

David Jones is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds. Joel Soriano is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

