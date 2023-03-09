No. 6 Marquette needs OT to topple St. John’s in quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Kolek scored 19 of his points after halftime, including the tiebreaking free throws with 15.8…

Tyler Kolek scored 19 of his points after halftime, including the tiebreaking free throws with 15.8 seconds left, and No. 6 Marquette rallied for a 72-70 overtime victory over feisty St. John’s in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 16 points with some highlight-reel dunks and Oso Ighodaro had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Golden Eagles (26-6), who have won seven straight and 12 of 13.

Dylan Addae-Wusu and David Jones each scored 16 to lead eighth-seeded St. John’s (18-15).

Marquette advanced to play 11th-ranked UConn or fifth-seeded Providence in the semifinals Friday night.

IOWA STATE 78, NO. 10 BAYLOR 72

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help Iowa State beat Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Jalen Bridges was nearly perfect for Baylor (22-10), going 10 of 11 from the field, 6 of 6 from the 3-point arc and finishing with a career-best 28 points.

Adam Flagler had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Baylor a 41-38 lead at the break, but Iowa State outhustled the Bears on loose balls, crashed the offensive glass and lit it up from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones (19-12) will play third-ranked Kansas or West Virginia in Friday’s semifinals.

NO. 14 MIAMI 74, WAKE FOREST 72

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds for Miami, which held off Wake Forest’s furious comeback for a win in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong had 17 points and five assists and Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (25-6).

Tyree Appleby had 24 points behind five 3s for ninth-seeded Wake Forest (19-17), which fell just short in rallying from an 18-point second half deficit. Cameron Hildreth added 17 points.

The Hurricanes move on to Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of No. 21 Duke vs. Pittsburgh game that was slated for Thursday afternoon.

