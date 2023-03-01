No. 5 Purdue visits Essegian and Wisconsin

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers after Connor Essegian scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 87-79 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Badgers are 9-5 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Badgers and Boilermakers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Badgers. Essegian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Fletcher Loyer averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is shooting 61.5% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.