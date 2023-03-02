No. 4 UCLA plays Arizona State, aims for 13th straight home win

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -11.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA hosts Arizona State aiming to prolong its 12-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 15-0 on their home court. UCLA averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 23- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sun Devils have gone 11-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is 8-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 9.2 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.