No. 3 Kansas visits No. 9 Texas following Wilson’s 21-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas faces the No. 9 Texas Longhorns after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 67-63 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns are 16-1 on their home court. Texas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from deep, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks are 13-4 in conference play. Kansas averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jabari Rice is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Wilson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

