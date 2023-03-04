No. 24 Texas A&M hosts Quinerly and No. 2 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama visits the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies after Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points in Alabama’s 90-85 overtime win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 14-1 at home. Texas A&M has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 16-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is the SEC leader with 29.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 6.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Miller is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

