No. 14 UConn hosts DePaul following Gibson’s 20-point showing

DePaul Blue Demons (9-20, 3-15 Big East) at UConn Huskies (22-7, 11-7 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-20, 3-15 Big East) at UConn Huskies (22-7, 11-7 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the No. 14 UConn Huskies after Umoja Gibson scored 20 points in DePaul’s 90-84 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 14-2 in home games. UConn is the leader in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 3-15 in Big East play. DePaul ranks second in the Big East shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Gibson is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Javan Johnson is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.