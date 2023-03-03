No. 11 Kansas State visits West Virginia following Stevenson’s 23-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2…

Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 72-69 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-4 in home games. West Virginia scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Bell Jr. is averaging 5.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Markquis Nowell is averaging 16.8 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.