No. 11 Kansas State visits Stevenson and West Virginia

Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2…

Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 72-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Mountaineers are 12-4 in home games. West Virginia scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is fifth in the Big 12 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Markquis Nowell is averaging 16.8 points, 7.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

