New Mexico takes on Wyoming in MWC Tournament

Wyoming Cowboys (9-21, 4-14 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (21-10, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (9-21, 4-14 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (21-10, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos play in the MWC Tournament against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 8-10, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Cowboys’ record in MWC play is 4-14. Wyoming is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Hunter Thompson is averaging 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.