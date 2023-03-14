New Mexico plays Utah Valley in NIT matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-3 WAC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-11, 8-10 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-3 WAC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-11, 8-10 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos play the Utah Valley Wolverines in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos’ record in MWC games is 8-10, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 36.4 points in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 11.6.

The Wolverines are 15-3 against WAC teams. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.5 points for the Lobos. Udeze is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

