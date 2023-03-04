Nelson nets winner in Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough…

LONDON (AP) — Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough to derail Arsenal’s English Premier League title hopes on Saturday.

Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley deep into injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and maintain a five-point lead atop the league.

The Gunners had to dig deep for this one, though, after being caught out straight from the kickoff.

Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, some of which had not even reached their seats yet. And things got worse in the 57th when Marcos Senesi headed home the second goal for Bournemouth from a corner.

But Thomas Partey began the comeback in the 62nd and Ben White scored his first Arsenal goal to equalize in the 70th.

And Nelson, who set up White’s equalizer, capped the comeback seven minutes into injury time, downing the ball on his chest outside the area and hitting a perfectly struck volley into the far corner.

