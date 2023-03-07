Nebraska plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Cornhuskers are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Nebraska averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 7- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Gophers are 2-17 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Derrick Walker is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.