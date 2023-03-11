NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
First Round
Friday, March 10
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 84, Elizabeth City St. 60
Shippensburg 87, West Virginia St. 83
Charleston (W.Va.) 69, Gannon 65
West Chester 80, California (Pa.) 67
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth 66, Southern Nazarene 50
Minnesota St. 83, Central Mo. 81
Pittsburg St. 74, Neb.-Kearney 54
Mo. Southern St. 75, Augustana (S.D.) 74
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption 71, Dominican (N.Y.) 49
Bentley 53, Le Moyne 39
Southern N.H. 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
Jefferson 74, Daemen 47
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 72, Malone 65
Trevecca Nazarene 65, Michigan Tech 63
Drury 71, Lewis 60
Grand Valley St. 81, Ky. Wesleyan 77, OT
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa 82, Tuskegee 64
Lee 63, Lynn 52
Eckerd 79, Nova Southeastern 73
Union (Tenn.) 58, Valdosta St. 52
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St. 70, West Tex. A&M 65
UT Tyler 73, Colo. Sch. of Mines 63
Lubbock Christian 62, Texas Woman’s 55
Black Hills St. 61, Regis (Colo.) 57, OT
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba 57, UNC Pembroke 40
Clayton St. 65, Lenoir-Rhyne 48
Wingate 72, UNG 53
Ga. Southwestern 92, USC Aiken 66
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills 87, Cal Poly Pomona 61
Mont. St. Billings 69, Cal State LA 66
Azusa Pacific 71, Western Wash. 53
Cal St. San Marcos 86, Central Wash. 74
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (30-2) vs. Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
West Chester vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth (28-3) vs. Minnesota St., 8:30 p.m.
Mo. Southern St. vs. Pittsburg St. (28-6), 6 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption (25-5) vs. Bentley, 7:30 p.m.
Southern N.H. vs. Jefferson (27-4), 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland (32-0) vs. Trevecca Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Drury vs. Grand Valley St. (30-2), 5 p.m.
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa (31-1) vs. Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Eckerd vs. Union (Tenn.) (27-3), 5 p.m.
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St. vs. UT Tyler (25-7), 8:30 p.m.
Black Hills St. vs. Lubbock Christian (23-7), 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba (26-5) vs. Clayton St., 7:30 p.m.
Wingate vs. Ga. Southwestern (25-6), 5 p.m.
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills vs. Mont. St. Billings (25-7), 10:30 p.m.
Cal St. San Marcos vs. Azusa Pacific (24-5), 8 p.m.
Third Round
Monday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Shippensburg-winner vs. West Chester-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 7 p.m.
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-Pittsburg St.-winner, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption-Bentley-winner vs. Southern N.H.-Jefferson-winner, 7 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Trevecca Nazarene-winner vs. Drury-Grand Valley St.-winner, 7 p.m.
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa-Lee-winner vs. Eckerd-Union (Tenn.)-winner, 7:30 p.m.
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St.-UT Tyler-winner vs. Black Hills St.-Lubbock Christian-winner, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba-Clayton St.-winner vs. Wingate-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills-Mont. St. Billings-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.