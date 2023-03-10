Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Women's Div. II…

NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 10, 2023, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

First Round

Friday, March 10

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. (29-2) vs. Elizabeth City St. (20-10), 5 p.m.

Shippensburg (24-6) vs. West Virginia St. (22-6), 7:30 p.m.

Gannon (29-4) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 2:30 p.m.

West Chester (22-8) vs. California (Pa.) (21-10), Noon

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth (27-3) vs. Southern Nazarene (27-4), 6 p.m.

Central Mo. (25-4) vs. Minnesota St. (25-4), 8:30 p.m.

Neb.-Kearney (28-4) vs. Pittsburg St. (22-7), 3:30 p.m.

Mo. Southern St. (27-6) vs. Augustana (S.D.) (25-5), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption (24-5) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-10), 5 p.m.

Le Moyne (21-6) vs. Bentley (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

Southern N.H. (21-7) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson (26-4) vs. Daemen (20-4), Noon

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland (31-0) vs. Malone (21-9), 5 p.m.

Michigan Tech (25-6) vs. Trevecca Nazarene (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

Drury (30-1) vs. Lewis (21-10), 2:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (29-2) vs. Ky. Wesleyan (23-6), Noon

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa (30-1) vs. Tuskegee (26-3), 5 p.m.

Lee (25-6) vs. Lynn (23-8), 7:30 p.m.

Eckerd (24-5) vs. Nova Southeastern (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Union (Tenn.) (26-3) vs. Valdosta St. (22-6), Noon

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

Angelo St. (25-6) vs. West Tex. A&M (21-10), 8:30 p.m.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (24-6) vs. UT Tyler (24-7), 6 p.m.

Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. Lubbock Christian (22-10), 3:30 p.m.

Regis (Colo.) (25-6) vs. Black Hills St. (22-7), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba (25-5) vs. UNC Pembroke (22-9), 5 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne (24-7) vs. Clayton St. (18-11), 7:30 p.m.

Wingate (22-7) vs. UNG (19-10), 2:30 p.m.

Ga. Southwestern (24-6) vs. USC Aiken (18-11), Noon

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills (28-2) vs. Cal Poly Pomona (18-10), 10:30 p.m.

Mont. St. Billings (24-7) vs. Cal State LA (20-9), 8 p.m.

Western Wash. (24-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (25-4), 5:30 p.m.

Cal St. San Marcos (23-5) vs. Central Wash. (21-8), 3 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St.-Elizabeth City St.-winner vs. Shippensburg-West Virginia St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Gannon-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner vs. West Chester-California (Pa.)-winner, 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Central Mo.-Minnesota St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Neb.-Kearney-Pittsburg St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-Augustana (S.D.)-winner, 6 p.m.

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Le Moyne-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner vs. Jefferson-Daemen-winner, 5 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Malone-winner vs. Michigan Tech-Trevecca Nazarene-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Drury-Lewis-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Ky. Wesleyan-winner, 5 p.m.

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa-Tuskegee-winner vs. Lee-Lynn-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Eckerd-Nova Southeastern-winner vs. Union (Tenn.)-Valdosta St.-winner, 5 p.m.

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

Angelo St.-West Tex. A&M-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-UT Tyler-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Woman’s-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Regis (Colo.)-Black Hills St.-winner, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba-UNC Pembroke-winner vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Clayton St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wingate-UNG-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-USC Aiken-winner, 5 p.m.

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills-Cal Poly Pomona-winner vs. Mont. St. Billings-Cal State LA-winner, 10:30 p.m.

Western Wash.-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Central Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up