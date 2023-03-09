NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
First Round
Friday, March 10
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (29-2) vs. Elizabeth City St. (20-10), 5 p.m.
Shippensburg (24-6) vs. West Virginia St. (22-6), 7:30 p.m.
Gannon (29-4) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 2:30 p.m.
West Chester (22-8) vs. California (Pa.) (21-10), Noon
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth (27-3) vs. Southern Nazarene (27-4), 6 p.m.
Central Mo. (25-4) vs. Minnesota St. (25-4), 8:30 p.m.
Neb.-Kearney (28-4) vs. Pittsburg St. (22-7), 3:30 p.m.
Mo. Southern St. (27-6) vs. Augustana (S.D.) (25-5), 1 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption (24-5) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-10), 5 p.m.
Le Moyne (21-6) vs. Bentley (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
Southern N.H. (21-7) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Jefferson (26-4) vs. Daemen (20-4), Noon
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland (31-0) vs. Malone (21-9), 5 p.m.
Michigan Tech (25-6) vs. Trevecca Nazarene (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
Drury (30-1) vs. Lewis (21-10), 2:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. (29-2) vs. Ky. Wesleyan (23-6), Noon
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa (30-1) vs. Tuskegee (26-3), 5 p.m.
Lee (25-6) vs. Lynn (23-8), 7:30 p.m.
Eckerd (24-5) vs. Nova Southeastern (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Union (Tenn.) (26-3) vs. Valdosta St. (22-6), Noon
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St. (25-6) vs. West Tex. A&M (21-10), 8:30 p.m.
Colo. Sch. of Mines (24-6) vs. UT Tyler (24-7), 6 p.m.
Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. Lubbock Christian (22-10), 3:30 p.m.
Regis (Colo.) (25-6) vs. Black Hills St. (22-7), 1 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba (25-5) vs. UNC Pembroke (22-9), 5 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne (24-7) vs. Clayton St. (18-11), 7:30 p.m.
Wingate (22-7) vs. UNG (19-10), 2:30 p.m.
Ga. Southwestern (24-6) vs. USC Aiken (18-11), Noon
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills (28-2) vs. Cal Poly Pomona (18-10), 10:30 p.m.
Mont. St. Billings (24-7) vs. Cal State LA (20-9), 8 p.m.
Western Wash. (24-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (25-4), 5:30 p.m.
Cal St. San Marcos (23-5) vs. Central Wash. (21-8), 3 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Elizabeth City St.-winner vs. Shippensburg-West Virginia St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Gannon-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner vs. West Chester-California (Pa.)-winner, 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Central Mo.-Minnesota St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Neb.-Kearney-Pittsburg St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-Augustana (S.D.)-winner, 6 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Le Moyne-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner vs. Jefferson-Daemen-winner, 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Malone-winner vs. Michigan Tech-Trevecca Nazarene-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Drury-Lewis-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Ky. Wesleyan-winner, 5 p.m.
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa-Tuskegee-winner vs. Lee-Lynn-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Eckerd-Nova Southeastern-winner vs. Union (Tenn.)-Valdosta St.-winner, 5 p.m.
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St.-West Tex. A&M-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-UT Tyler-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Woman’s-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Regis (Colo.)-Black Hills St.-winner, 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba-UNC Pembroke-winner vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Clayton St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wingate-UNG-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-USC Aiken-winner, 5 p.m.
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills-Cal Poly Pomona-winner vs. Mont. St. Billings-Cal State LA-winner, 10:30 p.m.
Western Wash.-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Central Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.
