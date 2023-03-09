NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 12) Times EDT (March 13) First Round Friday, March 10 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va. Glenville…

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

First Round

Friday, March 10

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. (29-2) vs. Elizabeth City St. (20-10), 5 p.m.

Shippensburg (24-6) vs. West Virginia St. (22-6), 7:30 p.m.

Gannon (29-4) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 2:30 p.m.

West Chester (22-8) vs. California (Pa.) (21-10), Noon

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth (27-3) vs. Southern Nazarene (27-4), 6 p.m.

Central Mo. (25-4) vs. Minnesota St. (25-4), 8:30 p.m.

Neb.-Kearney (28-4) vs. Pittsburg St. (22-7), 3:30 p.m.

Mo. Southern St. (27-6) vs. Augustana (S.D.) (25-5), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption (24-5) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-10), 5 p.m.

Le Moyne (21-6) vs. Bentley (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

Southern N.H. (21-7) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson (26-4) vs. Daemen (20-4), Noon

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland (31-0) vs. Malone (21-9), 5 p.m.

Michigan Tech (25-6) vs. Trevecca Nazarene (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

Drury (30-1) vs. Lewis (21-10), 2:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (29-2) vs. Ky. Wesleyan (23-6), Noon

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa (30-1) vs. Tuskegee (26-3), 5 p.m.

Lee (25-6) vs. Lynn (23-8), 7:30 p.m.

Eckerd (24-5) vs. Nova Southeastern (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Union (Tenn.) (26-3) vs. Valdosta St. (22-6), Noon

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

Angelo St. (25-6) vs. West Tex. A&M (21-10), 8:30 p.m.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (24-6) vs. UT Tyler (24-7), 6 p.m.

Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. Lubbock Christian (22-10), 3:30 p.m.

Regis (Colo.) (25-6) vs. Black Hills St. (22-7), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba (25-5) vs. UNC Pembroke (22-9), 5 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne (24-7) vs. Clayton St. (18-11), 7:30 p.m.

Wingate (22-7) vs. UNG (19-10), 2:30 p.m.

Ga. Southwestern (24-6) vs. USC Aiken (18-11), Noon

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills (28-2) vs. Cal Poly Pomona (18-10), 10:30 p.m.

Mont. St. Billings (24-7) vs. Cal State LA (20-9), 8 p.m.

Western Wash. (24-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (25-4), 5:30 p.m.

Cal St. San Marcos (23-5) vs. Central Wash. (21-8), 3 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St.-Elizabeth City St.-winner vs. Shippensburg-West Virginia St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Gannon-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner vs. West Chester-California (Pa.)-winner, 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Duluth, Minn.

Minn. Duluth-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Central Mo.-Minnesota St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Neb.-Kearney-Pittsburg St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-Augustana (S.D.)-winner, 6 p.m.

East Region

At Worcester, Mass.

Assumption-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Le Moyne-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner vs. Jefferson-Daemen-winner, 5 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Malone-winner vs. Michigan Tech-Trevecca Nazarene-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Drury-Lewis-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Ky. Wesleyan-winner, 5 p.m.

South Region

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa-Tuskegee-winner vs. Lee-Lynn-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Eckerd-Nova Southeastern-winner vs. Union (Tenn.)-Valdosta St.-winner, 5 p.m.

South Central Region

At San Angelo, Texas

Angelo St.-West Tex. A&M-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-UT Tyler-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Woman’s-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Regis (Colo.)-Black Hills St.-winner, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Salisbury, N.C.

Catawba-UNC Pembroke-winner vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Clayton St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wingate-UNG-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-USC Aiken-winner, 5 p.m.

West Region

At Carson, Calif.

Cal St. Dom. Hills-Cal Poly Pomona-winner vs. Mont. St. Billings-Cal State LA-winner, 10:30 p.m.

Western Wash.-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Central Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.

