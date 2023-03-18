NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 15)
Times EDT (March 16)
First Round
Friday, March 3
Randolph-Macon 73, Wilson 36
Scranton 65, N.C. Wesleyan 64
John Carroll 91, Albertus Magnus 80
Oswego St. 80, Marymount (Va.) 62
Hamilton 84, Montclair St. 75
Johns Hopkins 89, Mitchell 71
Wis.-Whitewater 90, Wabash 83
CWRU 82, Arcadia 76
Rowan 83, Cal Lutheran 77
Utica 72, Babson 60
Hope 79, Bethany Lutheran 65
Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Fontbonne 58
North Park 88, Sewanee 69
WashU 69, Coe 48
Lancaster Bible 67, NYU 64
Mount Union 73, Anderson (Ind.) 65
Swarthmore 93, SUNY Delhi 64
St. John Fisher 74, Whitworth 59
Tufts 78, Widener 66
Keene St. 89, Baruch 78
Nichols 74, Rochester (N.Y.) 71
Middlebury 76, Worcester St. 51
Mary Washington 69, St. Lawrence 42
Stockton 86, La Roche 70
Chris. Newport 61, Farmingdale St. 60
Hampden-Sydney 63, Emory 59
East Tex. Baptist 79, St. Thomas (Texas) 75
Mary Hardin-Baylor 81, Schreiner 78
St. Norbert 81, Carleton 77
Wheaton (Ill.) 79, Illinois Col. 66
Williams 78, Pomona-Pitzer 53
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 76, Chatham 53
Second Round
Saturday, March 4
Randolph-Macon 63, Scranton 41
Oswego St. 66, John Carroll 61
Johns Hopkins 81, Hamilton 71
Wis.-Whitewater 78, CWRU 75
Rowan 83, Utica 72
Wis.-Oshkosh 51, Hope 50
North Park 72, WashU 69
Mount Union 90, Lancaster Bible 66
Swarthmore 101, St. John Fisher 78
Keene St. 77, Tufts 72
Nichols 73, Middlebury 66
Stockton 68, Mary Washington 65
Chris. Newport 72, Hampden-Sydney 59
Mary Hardin-Baylor 72, East Tex. Baptist 70
Wheaton (Ill.) 75, St. Norbert 71
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 75, Williams 54
Third Round
Friday, March 10
Oswego St. 74, Randolph-Macon 63
Wis.-Whitewater 83, Johns Hopkins 82, OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Rowan 72
Mount Union 102, North Park 85
Swarthmore 82, Keene St. 58
Nichols 86, Stockton 68
Chris. Newport 72, Mary Hardin-Baylor 60
Wheaton (Ill.) 74, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 67
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 11
Wis.-Whitewater 77, Oswego St. 74
Mount Union 78, Wis.-Oshkosh 67
Swarthmore 78, Nichols 77
Chris. Newport 76, Wheaton (Ill.) 70
Semifinals
Thursday, March 16
Mount Union 83, Wis.-Whitewater 79
Chris. Newport 69, Swarthmore 66
Championship
Saturday, March 18
Mount Union vs. Chris. Newport (29-3), 4:06 p.m.
