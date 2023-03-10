NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 3 Randolph-Macon 73, Wilson 36 Scranton 65, N.C. Wesleyan 64 John Carroll 91,…

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 3

Randolph-Macon 73, Wilson 36

Scranton 65, N.C. Wesleyan 64

John Carroll 91, Albertus Magnus 80

Oswego St. 80, Marymount (Va.) 62

Hamilton 84, Montclair St. 75

Johns Hopkins 89, Mitchell 71

Wis.-Whitewater 90, Wabash 83

CWRU 82, Arcadia 76

Rowan 83, Cal Lutheran 77

Utica 72, Babson 60

Hope 79, Bethany Lutheran 65

Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Fontbonne 58

North Park 88, Sewanee 69

WashU 69, Coe 48

Lancaster Bible 67, NYU 64

Mount Union 73, Anderson (Ind.) 65

Swarthmore 93, SUNY Delhi 64

St. John Fisher 74, Whitworth 59

Tufts 78, Widener 66

Keene St. 89, Baruch 78

Nichols 74, Rochester (N.Y.) 71

Middlebury 76, Worcester St. 51

Mary Washington 69, St. Lawrence 42

Stockton 86, La Roche 70

Chris. Newport 61, Farmingdale St. 60

Hampden-Sydney 63, Emory 59

East Tex. Baptist 79, St. Thomas (Texas) 75

Mary Hardin-Baylor 81, Schreiner 78

St. Norbert 81, Carleton 77

Wheaton (Ill.) 79, Illinois Col. 66

Williams 78, Pomona-Pitzer 53

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 76, Chatham 53

Second Round

Saturday, March 4

Randolph-Macon 63, Scranton 41

Oswego St. 66, John Carroll 61

Johns Hopkins 81, Hamilton 71

Wis.-Whitewater 78, CWRU 75

Rowan 83, Utica 72

Wis.-Oshkosh 51, Hope 50

North Park 72, WashU 69

Mount Union 90, Lancaster Bible 66

Swarthmore 101, St. John Fisher 78

Keene St. 77, Tufts 72

Nichols 73, Middlebury 66

Stockton 68, Mary Washington 65

Chris. Newport 72, Hampden-Sydney 59

Mary Hardin-Baylor 72, East Tex. Baptist 70

Wheaton (Ill.) 75, St. Norbert 71

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 75, Williams 54

Third Round

Friday, March 10

Randolph-Macon (29-1) vs. Oswego St. (27-2), 7 p.m.

Johns Hopkins (25-4) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (23-7), 4 p.m.

Rowan (24-5) vs. Wis.-Oshkosh (23-6), 4:45 p.m.

North Park (24-5) vs. Mount Union (27-2), 7:45 p.m.

Swarthmore (26-3) vs. Keene St. (28-1), 7:15 p.m.

Nichols (25-5) vs. Stockton (24-5), 4:15 p.m.

Chris. Newport (26-3) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton (Ill.) (24-4) vs. Saint Joseph (Conn.) (29-1), 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 11

Randolph-Macon-Oswego St.-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Wis.-Whitewater-winner, 7 p.m.

Rowan-Wis.-Oshkosh-winner vs. North Park-Mount Union-winner, 7:45 p.m.

Swarthmore-Keene St.-winner vs. Nichols-Stockton-winner, 7:15 p.m.

Chris. Newport-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Wheaton (Ill.)-Saint Joseph (Conn.)-winner, 7:30 p.m.

