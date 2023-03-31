NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 11) Times EDT (March 12) First Round Friday, March 10 West Region At San Diego Point…

Times EST (through March 11)

Times EDT (March 12)

First Round

Friday, March 10

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64

Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin’s 89, OT

Cal St. San B’dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57

Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) 52, Winston-Salem 50

Virginia Union 66, Fairmont St. 64

West Liberty 112, Pitt.-Johnstown 88

Mercyhurst 72, East Stroudsburg 66

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St. 94, Southern Ark. 69

Southern Nazarene 67, MSU Moorhead 64, OT

Emporia St. 72, Northern St. 51

Minn. Duluth 62, Central Okla. 56

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

Caldwell 80, St. Anselm 71

New Haven 83, Pace 57

Bentley 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 67

Southern N.H. 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 64

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

McKendree 75, UIndy 63

Northern Mich. 86, Hillsdale 81

Mo.-St. Louis 85, Wis.-Parkside 60

Ferris St. 71, Ashland 70

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 97, Miles 55

West Ga. 74, Lee 61

West Ala. 70, Tuskegee 64

Alabama Huntsville 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M 78, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 56

Angelo St. 72, Colorado Mesa 57

Fort Lewis 97, Lubbock Christian 65

Black Hills St. 68, Colo. Sch. of Mines 48

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta 83, Emmanuel (Ga.) 74

USC Aiken 88, Catawba 79

UNG 76, UNC Pembroke 58

Lincoln Memorial 76, Lander 63

Second Round

Saturday, March 11

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma 83, Academy of Art 70

Cal St. San B’dino 67, Cal St. San Marcos 61

Sunday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) 60, Virginia Union 45

West Liberty 86, Mercyhurst 72

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Southern Nazarene 61, Northwest Mo. St. 57

Minn. Duluth 84, Emporia St. 79

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

New Haven 77, Caldwell 56

Bentley 73, Southern N.H. 46

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

McKendree 93, Northern Mich. 83

Mo.-St. Louis 82, Ferris St. 68

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 105, West Ga. 74

Alabama Huntsville 72, West Ala. 56

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M 69, Angelo St. 59

Black Hills St. 81, Fort Lewis 66

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

USC Aiken 84, Augusta 77

Lincoln Memorial 84, UNG 74

Third Round

Monday, March 13

West Region

At San Diego

Cal St. San B’dino 89, Point Loma 83

Tuesday, March 14

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

West Liberty 70, Indiana (Pa.) 53

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Minn. Duluth 62, Southern Nazarene 52

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

New Haven 69, Bentley 60

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

Mo.-St. Louis 62, McKendree 60

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 87, Alabama Huntsville 62

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

Black Hills St. 68, West Tex. A&M 67

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Lincoln Memorial 89, USC Aiken 83

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

At Evansville, Ind.

Nova Southeastern 82, Mo.-St. Louis 75

Cal St. San B’dino 88, Lincoln Memorial 70

West Liberty 95, New Haven 58

Black Hills St. 86, Minn. Duluth 68

Semifinals

Thursday, March 23

Nova Southeastern 94, Cal St. San B’dino 87

West Liberty 87, Black Hills St. 82

Championship

Saturday, March 25

Nova Southeastern 111, West Liberty 101

