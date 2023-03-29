NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 11)
Times EDT (March 12)
First Round
Friday, March 10
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64
Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin’s 89, OT
Cal St. San B’dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57
Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) 52, Winston-Salem 50
Virginia Union 66, Fairmont St. 64
West Liberty 112, Pitt.-Johnstown 88
Mercyhurst 72, East Stroudsburg 66
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St. 94, Southern Ark. 69
Southern Nazarene 67, MSU Moorhead 64, OT
Emporia St. 72, Northern St. 51
Minn. Duluth 62, Central Okla. 56
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
Caldwell 80, St. Anselm 71
New Haven 83, Pace 57
Bentley 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 67
Southern N.H. 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
McKendree 75, UIndy 63
Northern Mich. 86, Hillsdale 81
Mo.-St. Louis 85, Wis.-Parkside 60
Ferris St. 71, Ashland 70
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 97, Miles 55
West Ga. 74, Lee 61
West Ala. 70, Tuskegee 64
Alabama Huntsville 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 78, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 56
Angelo St. 72, Colorado Mesa 57
Fort Lewis 97, Lubbock Christian 65
Black Hills St. 68, Colo. Sch. of Mines 48
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta 83, Emmanuel (Ga.) 74
USC Aiken 88, Catawba 79
UNG 76, UNC Pembroke 58
Lincoln Memorial 76, Lander 63
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 83, Academy of Art 70
Cal St. San B’dino 67, Cal St. San Marcos 61
Sunday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) 60, Virginia Union 45
West Liberty 86, Mercyhurst 72
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Southern Nazarene 61, Northwest Mo. St. 57
Minn. Duluth 84, Emporia St. 79
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
New Haven 77, Caldwell 56
Bentley 73, Southern N.H. 46
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
McKendree 93, Northern Mich. 83
Mo.-St. Louis 82, Ferris St. 68
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 105, West Ga. 74
Alabama Huntsville 72, West Ala. 56
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 69, Angelo St. 59
Black Hills St. 81, Fort Lewis 66
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
USC Aiken 84, Augusta 77
Lincoln Memorial 84, UNG 74
Third Round
Monday, March 13
West Region
At San Diego
Cal St. San B’dino 89, Point Loma 83
Tuesday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
West Liberty 70, Indiana (Pa.) 53
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Minn. Duluth 62, Southern Nazarene 52
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
New Haven 69, Bentley 60
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
Mo.-St. Louis 62, McKendree 60
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 87, Alabama Huntsville 62
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
Black Hills St. 68, West Tex. A&M 67
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Lincoln Memorial 89, USC Aiken 83
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 21
At Evansville, Ind.
Nova Southeastern 82, Mo.-St. Louis 75
Cal St. San B’dino 88, Lincoln Memorial 70
West Liberty 95, New Haven 58
Black Hills St. 86, Minn. Duluth 68
Semifinals
Thursday, March 23
Nova Southeastern 94, Cal St. San B’dino 87
West Liberty 87, Black Hills St. 82
Championship
Saturday, March 25
Nova Southeastern 111, West Liberty 101
