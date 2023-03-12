NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 11)
Times EDT (March 12)
First Round
Friday, March 10
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64
Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin’s 89, OT
Cal St. San B’dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57
Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) 52, Winston-Salem 50
Virginia Union 66, Fairmont St. 64
West Liberty 112, Pitt.-Johnstown 88
Mercyhurst 72, East Stroudsburg 66
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St. 94, Southern Ark. 69
Southern Nazarene 67, MSU Moorhead 64, OT
Emporia St. 72, Northern St. 51
Minn. Duluth 62, Central Okla. 56
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
Caldwell 80, St. Anselm 71
New Haven 83, Pace 57
Bentley 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 67
Southern N.H. 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
McKendree 75, UIndy 63
Northern Mich. 86, Hillsdale 81
Mo.-St. Louis 85, Wis.-Parkside 60
Ferris St. 71, Ashland 70
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 97, Miles 55
West Ga. 74, Lee 61
West Ala. 70, Tuskegee 64
Alabama Huntsville 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 78, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 56
Angelo St. 72, Colorado Mesa 57
Fort Lewis 97, Lubbock Christian 65
Black Hills St. 68, Colo. Sch. of Mines 48
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta 83, Emmanuel (Ga.) 74
USC Aiken 88, Catawba 79
UNG 76, UNC Pembroke 58
Lincoln Memorial 76, Lander 63
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 83, Academy of Art 70
Cal St. San B’dino 67, Cal St. San Marcos 61
Sunday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) (31-1) vs. Virginia Union, 7:30 p.m.
West Liberty vs. Mercyhurst (25-5), 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St. (31-2) vs. Southern Nazarene, 8:30 p.m.
Emporia St. vs. Minn. Duluth (24-9), 6 p.m.
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
Caldwell (22-9) vs. New Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Bentley vs. Southern N.H. (21-8), 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
McKendree (19-12) vs. Northern Mich., 7:30 p.m.
Mo.-St. Louis vs. Ferris St. (24-8), 5 p.m.
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern (31-0) vs. West Ga., 7:30 p.m.
West Ala. vs. Alabama Huntsville (26-7), 5 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M (26-6) vs. Angelo St., 8:30 p.m.
Fort Lewis vs. Black Hills St. (26-5), 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta (27-5) vs. USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m.
UNG vs. Lincoln Memorial (28-4), 5 p.m.
Third Round
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
McKendree-Northern Mich.-winner vs. Mo.-St. Louis-Ferris St.-winner, TBA
Monday, March 13
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma vs. Cal St. San B’dino (29-3), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Virginia Union-winner vs. West Liberty-Mercyhurst-winner, 7 p.m.
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Emporia St.-Minn. Duluth-winner, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
Caldwell-New Haven-winner vs. Bentley-Southern N.H.-winner, 7 p.m.
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-West Ga.-winner vs. West Ala.-Alabama Huntsville-winner, 7 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Angelo St.-winner vs. Fort Lewis-Black Hills St.-winner, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta-USC Aiken-winner vs. UNG-Lincoln Memorial-winner, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Evansville, Ind.
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
Semifinals
null vs. null, TBA
null vs. null, TBA
Championship
null vs. null, TBA
