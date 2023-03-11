NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 10 West Region At San Diego Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64 Academy…

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 10

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64

Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin’s 89, OT

Cal St. San B’dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57

Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m.

Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty (27-4) vs. Pitt.-Johnstown (20-10), 2:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst (24-5) vs. East Stroudsburg (23-8), Noon

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 7 p.m.

MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 9:15 p.m.

Northern St. (24-6) vs. Emporia St. (22-8), 3:15 p.m.

Central Okla. (26-5) vs. Minn. Duluth (23-9), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m.

New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

Bentley (21-6) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Southern N.H. (20-8) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (26-4), Noon

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m.

Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Mo.-St. Louis (21-10) vs. Wis.-Parkside (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Ashland (22-9) vs. Ferris St. (23-8), Noon

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m.

Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

West Ala. (26-5) vs. Tuskegee (20-8), 2:30 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville (25-7) vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (19-11), Noon

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m.

Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m.

Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. Lubbock Christian (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (26-5) vs. Black Hills St. (25-5), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m.

USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m.

UNC Pembroke (26-3) vs. UNG (20-7), 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial (27-4) vs. Lander (22-9), Noon

Second Round

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA

West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-winner vs. Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA

Northern St.-Emporia St.-winner vs. Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA

Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA

Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-winner vs. Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA

West Ala.-Tuskegee-winner vs. Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA

Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA

UNC Pembroke-UNG-winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma (28-3) vs. Academy of Art, TBA

Cal St. San B’dino vs. Cal St. San Marcos (20-10), TBA

Third Round

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner vs. West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Northern St.-Emporia St.-Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm-Caldwell-New Haven-Pace-winner vs. Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy-McKendree-Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner vs. Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Miles-Lee-West Ga.-winner vs. West Ala.-Tuskegee-Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-USC Aiken-Catawba-winner vs. UNC Pembroke-UNG-Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San B’dino-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA

