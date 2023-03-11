NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 10
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64
Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin’s 89, OT
Cal St. San B’dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57
Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m.
Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m.
West Liberty (27-4) vs. Pitt.-Johnstown (20-10), 2:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst (24-5) vs. East Stroudsburg (23-8), Noon
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 7 p.m.
MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 9:15 p.m.
Northern St. (24-6) vs. Emporia St. (22-8), 3:15 p.m.
Central Okla. (26-5) vs. Minn. Duluth (23-9), 1 p.m.
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m.
New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m.
Bentley (21-6) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Southern N.H. (20-8) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (26-4), Noon
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m.
Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
Mo.-St. Louis (21-10) vs. Wis.-Parkside (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Ashland (22-9) vs. Ferris St. (23-8), Noon
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m.
Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m.
West Ala. (26-5) vs. Tuskegee (20-8), 2:30 p.m.
Alabama Huntsville (25-7) vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (19-11), Noon
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m.
Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m.
Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. Lubbock Christian (19-11), 3:30 p.m.
Colo. Sch. of Mines (26-5) vs. Black Hills St. (25-5), 1 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m.
USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m.
UNC Pembroke (26-3) vs. UNG (20-7), 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial (27-4) vs. Lander (22-9), Noon
Second Round
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA
West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-winner vs. Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA
Northern St.-Emporia St.-winner vs. Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA
Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA
Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-winner vs. Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA
West Ala.-Tuskegee-winner vs. Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA
Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA
UNC Pembroke-UNG-winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma (28-3) vs. Academy of Art, TBA
Cal St. San B’dino vs. Cal St. San Marcos (20-10), TBA
Third Round
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner vs. West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Northern St.-Emporia St.-Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm-Caldwell-New Haven-Pace-winner vs. Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy-McKendree-Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner vs. Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-Miles-Lee-West Ga.-winner vs. West Ala.-Tuskegee-Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-USC Aiken-Catawba-winner vs. UNC Pembroke-UNG-Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San B’dino-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.