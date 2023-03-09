Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Men's Div. II…

NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 10

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma (27-3) vs. Northwest Nazarene (15-14), 8 p.m.

Saint Martin’s (24-6) vs. Academy of Art (21-9), 10:30 p.m.

Cal St. San B’dino (27-3) vs. Mont. St. Billings (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

Azusa Pacific (22-7) vs. Cal St. San Marcos (19-10), 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m.

Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty (27-4) vs. Pitt.-Johnstown (20-10), 2:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst (24-5) vs. East Stroudsburg (23-8), Noon

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 6 p.m.

MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 8:30 p.m.

Northern St. (24-6) vs. Emporia St. (22-8), 3:30 p.m.

Central Okla. (26-5) vs. Minn. Duluth (23-9), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m.

New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

Bentley (21-6) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Southern N.H. (20-8) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (26-4), Noon

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m.

Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Mo.-St. Louis (21-10) vs. Wis.-Parkside (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Ashland (22-9) vs. Ferris St. (23-8), Noon

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m.

Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

West Ala. (26-5) vs. Tuskegee (20-8), 2:30 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville (25-7) vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (19-11), Noon

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m.

Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m.

Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. Lubbock Christian (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

Colo. Sch. of Mines (26-5) vs. Black Hills St. (25-5), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m.

USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m.

UNC Pembroke (26-3) vs. UNG (20-7), 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial (27-4) vs. Lander (22-9), Noon

Second Round

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA

West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-winner vs. Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA

Northern St.-Emporia St.-winner vs. Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA

Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA

Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-winner vs. Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA

West Ala.-Tuskegee-winner vs. Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA

Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA

UNC Pembroke-UNG-winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma-Northwest Nazarene-winner vs. Saint Martin’s-Academy of Art-winner, TBA

Cal St. San B’dino-Mont. St. Billings-winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up