NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 10 West Region At San Diego Point Loma (27-3) vs. Northwest Nazarene (15-14), 8 p.m. Saint Martin's (24-6) vs. Academy of Art (21-9), 10:30 p.m. Cal St. San B'dino (27-3) vs. Mont. St. Billings (20-9), 5:30 p.m. Azusa Pacific (22-7) vs. Cal St. San Marcos (19-10), 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa. Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m. Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m. West Liberty (27-4) vs. Pitt.-Johnstown (20-10), 2:30 p.m. Mercyhurst (24-5) vs. East Stroudsburg (23-8), Noon Central Region At Bozeman, Mont. Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 6 p.m. MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 8:30 p.m. Northern St. (24-6) vs. Emporia St. (22-8), 3:30 p.m. Central Okla. (26-5) vs. Minn. Duluth (23-9), 1 p.m. East Region At Goffstown, N.H. St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m. New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m. Bentley (21-6) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m. Southern N.H. (20-8) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (26-4), Noon Midwest Region At Indianapolis UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m. Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m. Mo.-St. Louis (21-10) vs. Wis.-Parkside (21-8), 2:30 p.m. Ashland (22-9) vs. Ferris St. (23-8), Noon South Region At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m. Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m. West Ala. (26-5) vs. Tuskegee (20-8), 2:30 p.m. Alabama Huntsville (25-7) vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (19-11), Noon South Central Region At Canyon, Texas West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m. Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m. Fort Lewis (28-3) vs. Lubbock Christian (19-11), 3:30 p.m. Colo. Sch. of Mines (26-5) vs. Black Hills St. (25-5), 1 p.m. Southeast Region At Augusta, Ga. Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m. USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m. UNC Pembroke (26-3) vs. UNG (20-7), 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Memorial (27-4) vs. Lander (22-9), Noon Second Round Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa. Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA West Liberty-Pitt.-Johnstown-winner vs. Mercyhurst-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA Central Region At Bozeman, Mont. Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA Northern St.-Emporia St.-winner vs. Central Okla.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA East Region At Goffstown, N.H. St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA Bentley-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Southern N.H.-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner, TBA Midwest Region At Indianapolis UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA Mo.-St. Louis-Wis.-Parkside-winner vs. Ashland-Ferris St.-winner, TBA South Region At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA West Ala.-Tuskegee-winner vs. Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, TBA South Central Region At Canyon, Texas West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA Fort Lewis-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA Southeast Region At Augusta, Ga. Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA UNC Pembroke-UNG-winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Lander-winner, TBA West Region At San Diego Point Loma-Northwest Nazarene-winner vs. Saint Martin's-Academy of Art-winner, TBA Cal St. San B'dino-Mont. St. Billings-winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA