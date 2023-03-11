NCAA Automatic Bids

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference SE Missouri St., Ohio Valley Conference UNC-Asheville, Big South Conference Drake, Missouri Valley Conference Kennesaw St.,…

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference

SE Missouri St., Ohio Valley Conference

UNC-Asheville, Big South Conference

Drake, Missouri Valley Conference

Kennesaw St., Atlantic Sun Conference

Furman, Southern Conference

Louisiana, Sun Belt Conference

Coll. of Charleston, Colonial Athletic Conference

N. Kentucky, Horizon League Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Texas A&M-CC, Southland Conference

Colgate, Patriot League Conference

Montana St., Big Sky Conference

Vermont, American East Conference

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.