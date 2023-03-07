NCAA Automatic Bids

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast Conference
SE Missouri St., Ohio Valley Conference
UNC-Asheville, Big South Conference
Drake, Missouri Valley Conference
Kennesaw St., Atlantic Sun Conference
Furman, Southern Conference
Louisiana, Sun Belt Conference
Charleston (WV), Colonial Athletic Conference
N. Kentucky, Horizon League Conference
Oral Roberts, Summit League Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
