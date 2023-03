NEW YORK (AP) — NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant 8 games over video showing him with gun in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant 8 games over video showing him with gun in club; he could return Monday.

