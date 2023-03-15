MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 3:08 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay, after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Morant will miss his sixth game on Wednesday when the Grizzlies play in Miami. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas.

The games already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

Silver met with Morant in New York on Wednesday shortly before announcing the league’s decision.

